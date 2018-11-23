Surrounded by members of Canada Post NDP leader Jagmeet Singh listens to a question from the media about back to work legislation Friday November 23, 2018 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he still intends to run in a federal byelection in British Columbia, even though a friendlier riding in his hometown of Brampton, Ont. has suddenly opened up.

Singh says he’s chosen to make Burnaby South his federal political home.

“I’ve made it clear, my decision to run in Burnaby South, and I continue to remain clear on that decision,” he said.

RELATED: PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

On Thursday, Liberal Raj Grewal announced he is resigning immediately as the MP for Brampton East for unspecified personal and medical reasons.

Singh would likely coast to victory in Brampton East, the riding he represented for six years in the Ontario legislature, now held provincially by his brother Gurratan. Burnaby South, which the NDP won by just over 500 votes in 2015, will be a tougher slog for him.

When he was first elected federal NDP leader last fall, Singh intended to wait until next October’s general election to gain a seat in the House of Commons and he said Brampton East was where he wanted to run.

RELATED: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

However, under intense pressure to get into the Commons sooner after a shaky start as leader, Singh announced in August that he would run in an eventual byelection in Burnaby South. That seat was vacated in mid-September by former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, who ran successfully to become Vancouver’s mayor.

Early in the new year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to set an early February date for byelections in Burnaby South and at least two other vacant ridings. He could also add the now-vacant Brampton East to the roster.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

Just Posted

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Axana Merckx signed her letter of intent with the University of Arizona Wildcats last week

Big West Kelowna road project just about finished

The $9.1 million second phase of upgrading Boucherie Road will be complete Dec. 7

Kelowna cops investigating after report of child yelled at, grabbed and put in a truck

With no reports of missing children, police are asking for information to clarify what happened

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

Headbones features core Okanagan artists

Vernon gallery celebrates artists from Penticton to Salmon Arm

Man barricades himself near Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest Mara man after three hours

Most Read