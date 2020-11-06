File photo

Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

Despite a brief halt to the game, a case of coronavirus at a local sports club ended with a winning score for players and patrons.

A squash player at the Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 sometime on or before Oct. 19.

In response, the club postponed the league for two weeks while a total of six players self-isolated. The bar remained open during that time.

There would have been only one other person the affected played a game against, but these two were joined by four others at a table inside the bar.

None of the others at the table contracted the virus, according to Roster co-owners Anya and Hussein Hollands.

“There was no transmission at the club,” Anya said.

The Hollands, who are both also medical professionals in the community, are pleased with the outcome.

“We can’t control the pandemic,” Anya said. “But we met it and it came to the club and the procedures worked.

The Roster has a detailed safety plan in place and emphasizes the importance of wearing masks. But the owners are also aware of the importance physical activity plays on one’s health.

“Yes, COVID-19 is here in the Interior Health,” said Anya. “But there’s a balance.”

Which is why the club is back up and running in full force.

But players are urged to keep themselves protected.

“At this stage with the level of COVID that we’re seeing, it makes sense to wear a mask,” said Anya, who plays in the women’s squash league and has no problem playing with a mask on.

The Hollands took over ownership of the Roster approximately one year ago, while Hussein has been a member with the club for close to a decade.

The pandemic has definitely been a challenge, forcing the club and bar to close for nearly four months in the spring. But an additional lounge space and protocols have allowed it to remain open since July.

READ MORE: Roster’s serves up Vernon pub expansion plans

“It has been really hard for businesses,” Hussein said.

The Roster has adapted and “we’re holding our own,” Hussein said. He credits the community for making the difference.

“People are really trying to support local business, true local business.”

Now the Roster would like to give back to its community and has plans to fundraise in support of the Upper Room Mission and Starfish Backpack program, and wants to match donations.

“These are charities we’ve supported before and we just personally feel are quite important in our community,” Anya said.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Roster revamps amid COVID-19 downtime

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusSmall BusinessSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Living with neurodiversity: Business launched in Revelstoke

Just Posted

(Daniel Taylor - Capital News)
Two vehicle incident at Rose Avenue and Ethel Street

Two engines are currently on scene

West Kelowna Warriors held a cheque presentation for their money raised for breast cancer research on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)
West Kelowna Warriors raise $5100 to fight cancer

The Warriors raised the money through their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

The Field of Crosses in Kelowna’s City Park have been vandalized. Police are seeking information. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Vandals damage Field of Crosses in Kelowna

“This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen,” states Crime Stoppers

Emma Kearns. (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
CapriCMW scholarship awarded to UBCO cross country runner

Emma Kearns is the first cross-country athlete to win the CapriCMW Athletics Scholarship

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

File photo
Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

Aaron Timmers holds his little balloon aeronaut, son Owen, aloft while trick-or-treating during the 2012 Downtown Treat Trail. (File photo)
Shuswap man, Scouts leader remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

Pam Olsson launched Unique Excellence, a business that supports people and families who are neurodiverse. (Contributed)
Living with neurodiversity: Business launched in Revelstoke

Pam Olsson noticed a gap in services and wants to help people and families with autism

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)
Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store ordered to stand trial

Incident on Jan. 1, 2020 to be moved to BC Supreme Court in Kamloops

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon teen, Joyce, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in July 2020. A GoFundMe campaign was started to support her and her family in late October. (GoFundMe)
Vernon teen battles cancer in Vancouver

GoFundMe campaign started for 17-year-old fighting Ewing’s sarcoma

Most Read