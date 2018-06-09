DriveBC

Single-lane traffic on Highway 33

A vehicle recovery is causing traffic delays near Kelowna

.Highway 33 has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic this morning six kilometres east of Kelowna.

A vehicle recovery is in progress, according to DriveBC.

For updates on road conditions, check DriveBC.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
