Single-vehicle crash closes Highway 97A near Grindrod

A large gravel truck has tipped over on its side closing the highway

Reports from the RCMP indicate Highway 97A is closed due to an accident.

Update: 12:15 p.m. Jan. 2

Drive BC estimates the highway will be reopened by 1 p.m. A detour is available via Enderby-Grindrod Road and Highway 97B.

Original Story:

Highway 97A is closed due to a single-vehicle accident just north of its intersection with Highway 97B.

An RCMP Facebook post states that the highway is closed in the 6655 block of 97A just north of the intersection with Highway 97B due to a large gravel truck that has rolled over on its side.

The post reads there are no injuries to report and asks the public to drive with caution as portions of highways in the area are slippery.

