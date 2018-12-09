Second crash on Highway 97 near Vernon Sunday

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

RCMP and Fire Rescue Services were called to the scene of the accident, on Highway 97 near Birnie Road, at 6:19 p.m.

It is not yet known if the wintry conditions played a role in the cause of the accident. There is no word on any injuries resulting from the incident.

The crash is the second single-vehicle crash to have occurred on Highway 97 south of Vernon Sunday, Dec. 9.

