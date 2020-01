Traffic looks to be flowing again on the northbound lanes of the bridge

Traffic is slow in the northbound lanes of Highway 97. (Drive BC)

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Traffic appears to be moving again on the bridge.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:10 p.m.

A single-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna.

Traffic in the northbound lanes headed into Kelowna appears to be slow-moving.

Crews are responding to the scene.

More to come.

