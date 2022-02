The incident occurred at 3:30 Saturday afternoon

A pick-up truck drove into a bank at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in West Kelowna.

The truck was going west on Stevens Road when the incident occurred. He stopped in the bank just past Dominion Road.

A fire truck and ambulance were on scene. No one was injured.

Traffic wasn’t affected in the area.

