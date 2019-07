One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

One car is left in a ditch after officials received reports of a rollover in West Kelowna on July 15, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

One person has been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover in West Kelowna.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 15, officials received reports of a rolled over car off Campbell Road near Campbell place.

Emergency crews responded to the incident. One person has been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Campbell road is down to one lane while police control traffic in the area.

RCMP are investigating.

