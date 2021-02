The incident happened Monday night on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to Highway 97 on Bridge Hill after a single-vehicle rolled onto its side, Monday night.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Campbell Road, just before 11 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Only one eastbound lane was open to traffic while crews were on scene dealing with the crash.

