Two-vehicle collision causes rollover at Burtch Road and Highway 97

Harvey is down to single lane traffic headed downtown

An SUV is upside down at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road after a two-vehicle collision.

Two of three lanes on Harvey heading toward downtown are blocked and traffic is backed up in the area.

Two vehicle collision on Highway 97 and Burtch Road causes one vehicle to flip. Minor injuries unknown occupants. Follow @KelownaCapNews for updates pic.twitter.com/3Ib9exzMPH — Jen Zielinski (@Jen_zee) February 21, 2020

The right turning lane from Harvey to Burtch is closed.

Minor injuries have been reported and one person is being checked out by emergency workers.

More to come.

