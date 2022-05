Vehicle rolled over on Spiers Road near Gully Road

A tight turn in South Kelowna left one vehicle off the road and on its roof on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:40p.m., emergency crews responded to a red two-door vehicle upside down on Spiers Road near Gully Road.

Fire, ambulance, and police all reported to the scene.

RCMP on scene told Capital News that at least one person was transported to hospital via ambulance.

It is not known if there were any other occupants of the vehicle.

