A boat was seen sinking at the Shelter Bay Marina, Aug. 3

A witness reported a sinking boat last night near Dockside Marina in West Kelowna due to a rowdy party.

Calls to the dock confirmed that a boat was sinking in the Shelter Bay Marina next to Dockside Marina, Aug. 3, but details could not be provided.

Emails have been sent to the province, as well as the RCMP for a response.

