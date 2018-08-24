Photo from Facebook.

Sip & Support the SPCA returns to Township 7 Vineyards and Winery

Dog lovers can come enjoy local wine and meet adoptable dogs Aug. 26

Dog lovers can enjoy spirits of the alcoholic and kindred variety at the 2nd annual Sip & Support the SPCA fundraiser at Township 7 Vineyards and Winery on Aug. 26.

Located within the Naramata Bench, the event will feature adopatable dogs, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Attendees can also try their hands at the vineyard’s agility course.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation and proceeds will go towards the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Branch.

For more event details, click here.

Most Read