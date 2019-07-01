Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for this year’s Canada Day festival slated for downtown on Sunday, 2018. (Alistair Waters - Capital News)

Six events at Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations you’ll want to check out

Dragons, blankets and cakes are all included in this list.

The day celebrating Canada has arrived and luckily you live near Kelowna which happens to have one of the best Canada Day celebrations in all the land.

There are many, many events on the go today, so we’ve put together a list of some must-stops for you, your friends, your family and maybe just a fellow Canadian you met on the street and are now celebrating with.

READ MORE: Kelowna releases road closures, events and schedule for Canada Day

1. The 46th annual Kelowna Folkfest (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prospera Place)

Folk Fest is perhaps the staple event for some attendees over the past few first days of July. This year you can take in performances that feature dragons and lions dancing, Canada Day drumming, old timey fidlers, Scottish country dancing, Ruach Israeli folk dancing and much, much more.

2. Official ceremonies and Canada cake (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Prospera Place)

Cutting the cake that kicks off Canada Day! Plus a few words and that sort of thing. But also, cake.

3. Blanket exercise (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. beside Rotary Centre)

Join the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society for a traditional ceremony to give you a break from the Canada Day kerfuffle.

4. Dog Agility Club demos (2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the west end of Pioneer Gardens)

This is the ultimate event for dog lovers. These good doggos will run through hoops and jump over barriers for the grand prize.

5. Kelowna City Concert Band (7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Prospera Place)

The Kelowna City Concert Band is almost as old as our country itself. They will be celebrating their 125th birthday by playing a two hour set from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Prospera Place.

6. Fireworks! (10:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. at Tugboat Bay)

Fireworks.

