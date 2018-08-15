So far, five people are considering a challenge to Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran in the upcoming civic election in October. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Six people now mulling a mayoral bid in Kelowna this October

Five challengers and incumbent Colin Basran have picked up election packages for Oct. 20 civic vote

Two more people are considering challenging Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran for council’s top job in October’s civic election.

As of Wednesday morning, six people had picked up election packages for the mayor’s race, including Basran. In 2014 eight people ran for the job.

Robert Shewe, Joshua Hoggan and Bobby Kennedy, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on councillor in 2014, have picked up election packages, as well as two others who declined to allow the city to release their names.

In addition, eight more people have picked up election candidate packages for councillor, bringing the total there to 17. The latest to pick up packages include incumbents Gail Given and Mohini Singh, as well as Kyle Friesen, Greg Dahms and Kevin Bond. Incumbents Luke Stack and Ryan Donn had already picked up packages as had Loyal Wooldridge, Amarjit Lali, and Ernie Webber. Seven others declined to allow their names to be released.

Two more election packages for Central Okanagan Board of Education Kelowna trustee have been picked up since last week. That brings the number there to four. The latest to pick up packages are incumbent trustee Julia Fraser as well as Joachim Nierfeld. Incumbent Rolli Cacchioni and David Haight had already picked up packages.

Simply picking up papers does not obligate a person to run in the election, but it is usually a good indication of who is cosidering entring the race. Candidates must officially file nomination papers for this year’s civic election between Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

In 2014, a total of 49 people ran for mayor, councillor or Board of Education trustee in Kelowna.

In order to run this year in Kelowna, a candidate for mayor or council must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

The civic election will go Oct. 20.

The city will hold a candidate information session at city hall on Aug 23 to familiarize anyone thinking about running for mayor or council with what the jobs entail.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit
Next story
UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

Just Posted

Six people now mulling a mayoral bid in Kelowna this October

Five challengers and incumbent Colin Basran have picked up election packages for Oct. 20 civic vote

Rollover in downtown Westbank injures two

An SUV flipped on to its roof Wednesday at the intersection of Dobbin and Hebert in West Kelowna

45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit

Inn from the Cold is trying to house 45 residents after it’s closure in Kelowna

Updated: Man sent to hospital after fire starts on boat

Emergency crews are responding to a boat fire in a Kelowna home

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Twelve people have been sentenced for violating court order to stay away from Kinder Morgan terminal

Ogopogos swim to second place at regionals

Kelowna swim club performs well at Okanagan championships in Kamloops

Shuswap city’s panhandling bylaw put on hold after public hearing

Council allows time to pursue more compassionate solutions

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

Most Read