Six people now mulling a mayoral bid in Kelowna this October

Five challengers and incumbent Colin Basran have picked up election packages for Oct. 20 civic vote

So far, five people are considering a challenge to Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran in the upcoming civic election in October. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Two more people are considering challenging Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran for council’s top job in October’s civic election.

As of Wednesday morning, six people had picked up election packages for the mayor’s race, including Basran. In 2014 eight people ran for the job.

Robert Shewe, Joshua Hoggan and Bobby Kennedy, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on councillor in 2014, have picked up election packages, as well as two others who declined to allow the city to release their names.

In addition, eight more people have picked up election candidate packages for councillor, bringing the total there to 17. The latest to pick up packages include incumbents Gail Given and Mohini Singh, as well as Kyle Friesen, Greg Dahms and Kevin Bond. Incumbents Luke Stack and Ryan Donn had already picked up packages as had Loyal Wooldridge, Amarjit Lali, and Ernie Webber. Seven others declined to allow their names to be released.

Two more election packages for Central Okanagan Board of Education Kelowna trustee have been picked up since last week. That brings the number there to four. The latest to pick up packages are incumbent trustee Julia Fraser as well as Joachim Nierfeld. Incumbent Rolli Cacchioni and David Haight had already picked up packages.

Simply picking up papers does not obligate a person to run in the election, but it is usually a good indication of who is cosidering entring the race. Candidates must officially file nomination papers for this year’s civic election between Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

In 2014, a total of 49 people ran for mayor, councillor or Board of Education trustee in Kelowna.

In order to run this year in Kelowna, a candidate for mayor or council must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

The civic election will go Oct. 20.

The city will hold a candidate information session at city hall on Aug 23 to familiarize anyone thinking about running for mayor or council with what the jobs entail.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.