Six-storey apartment proposed across from Capri Centre Mall

Another apartment building is being proposed for Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark District.

A six-storey development has been submitted to the city for 1864 Gordon Drive, which is the current address of the Chinook Motel across from the Capri Centre Mall. Plans submitted to the city show 65 units total, including one, two, and three bedrooms, five townhouse units, and commercial space.

The project proposes to address the transition from high-density developments on the east side of Gordon Drive to CNHD (Core Area Neighbourhood) designation for the west side of the property, according to documents.

Most residential parking will is located at the basement level of the building, while commercial and townhome parking will be at ground level in a covered, secured parkade.

Read More: Kelowna Mayor Basran backs provincial crackdown on prolific offenders

Read More: Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelownadevelopment