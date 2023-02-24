Six week road closure in West Kelowna for water mains construction

Transmission mains are being installed on Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant under construction in June, 2022. (Photo/City of West Kelowna YouTube)

The next phase of construction needed to connect West Kelowna residents to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plan starts Feb. 27

Transmission mains are being installed on Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive.

That stretch of Westlake will be closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends until Apr. 7. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Detour routes will be in effect through Starlight Crescent and Horizon Drive.

A full road closure is required to allow crews to work as quickly as possible and ensure the safety of the public.

READ MORE: Big bucks for Central Okanagan businesses to boost tourism

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaConstructionRoad conditionsWater