Sjögren’s Society of Canada is holding a support group at Beans To Cup, 3902 27th Street, on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo: Google Maps)

Sjögren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon

The support group meeting takes place at Bean To Cup at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to anyone

A support group meeting centred on Sjögren’s Syndrome will be held at Bean To Cup coffee house in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Sjögren’s Syndrome is a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks glands, resulting in dry eye, dry mouth and swollen salivary glands, and can also cause more serious organ complications.

As many as 430,000 Canadians (mostly women) live with Sjögren’s yet it often goes unrecognized, according to the Sjögren’s Society of Canada.

Whether you have or think you may have Sjögren’s Syndrome, or would simply like to learn more about the disease, you’re welcome to join the support group.

Contact Lois Shumyk, the Okanagan support group leader for the Sjögren’s Society of Canada, at 250-542-3462 for more information.

READ MORE: Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

READ MORE: ‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source
Next story
Lake Country family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

Just Posted

Lake Country family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

‘They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried’

VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

Police arrested the man around 3:45 p.m., more than two hours after the stand off started

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates talk climate change

Five of the seven local candidates were present at the forum

Major Kelowna residential project unveiled

Busy Baron-Dilworth intersection adjacent to new residential/commercial project

Motorbike crash closes Stevens Road in West Kelowna

At least one person is injured from the crash

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Sjögren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon

The support group meeting takes place at Bean To Cup at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to anyone

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

Okanagan Community School shares marvel of mentorships

Young girl starts new chapter in life with help with new book

North Okanagan meter money feeds family support

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society benefits from Kindness Meters

Most Read