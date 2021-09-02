Spectators take in the well choreagraphed landing skimmers do one by one to refill on Okanagan Lake. The six skimmers spent Sunday and Monday putting water on the Skaha Creek wildfire. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Spectators take in the well choreagraphed landing skimmers do one by one to refill on Okanagan Lake. The six skimmers spent Sunday and Monday putting water on the Skaha Creek wildfire. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Skaha Creek Wildfire near Penticton expected to be more active as weather warms

Another controlled ignition is planned for Thursday

The BC Wildfire Service is expecting the Skaha Creek Wildfire to pick up again as the weather warms up on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Ahead of any increase in activity, a small one hectare controlled ignition is planned for the southeast corner with a minimal increase in smoke expected.

A controlled ignition on Wednesday successfully burned around 15 hectares along the southeast corner of the fire, in the area closest to Penticton.

READ MORE: Controlled burn on Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

Guards have so far been established around the east, north and west sides of the fire, and are being held above those guards.

Crews are also working on the south side of the fire, where it is largely being held up the slope of the Skaha Creek drainage. A small section had crossed the creek earlier in the week but was contained by crews.

Helicopters are continuing to bucket the fire, with six in the air assisting the 73 personnel and 15 pieces of heavy machinery working on the ground.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021OkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Juvenile bear put down after hanging around downtown Penticton
Next story
Tourism association ‘caught off guard’ by U.S. travel advisory for Canada

Just Posted

A Kelowna General Hospital patient watches the protest unfold outside, as roughly 1,000 people gathered and protested COVID-19 health measures outside of the hospital on Sept. 1. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor condemns anti-vax card protest at hospital

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)
Injured hiker rescued and taken to Kelowna General Hospital

Nurses locking arms in front of a crowd of over 1000 anti-vaccine passport protesters on Sept. 1, 2021. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Fundraiser set up to support Kelowna healthcare workers after anti-vax protests

(Left to right) Dan Albas (Conservative), Joan Phillip (NDP) and Sarah Eves (Liberal) will be attending the virtual forum for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. (Contributed)
Virtual election forum scheduled for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates