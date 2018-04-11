Skating fundraiser at Summerland Arena

Proceeds from Friday evening event to benefit Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club

On Friday evening, the municipality of Summerland will offer a public skate in support of the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club.

The skate, at the Summerland Arena, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., with admission by donation (skate rentals included.)

The skate fundraiser has been organized in response to a bus crash on April 6, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including members of the junior hockey team.

In addition, 15 people were injured in the crash and some remain in critical condition.

“Our concerns and sympathies go out to the families, players of the Humboldt Broncos and residents of Humboldt, Sask. after the horrific crash that occurred last Friday night,” Mayor Peter Waterman said in his mayor’s report on Monday evening.

Nesters Market and IGA in Summerland are providing cookies and hot chocolate for the event.

