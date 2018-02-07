Lights have been installed at the outdoor public ice rink in Kelowna’s Crawford area.—Imaage: Pixabay

Skating under the lights in Kelowna Upper Mission

The Crawford neighbourhood rink now allows night skating thanks to a partnership with the city

Residents of the Crawford area in Kelowna upper Mission are now skating into the night thanks to the installation of a new lighting system at an outdoor skating rink in the neighbourhood.

“So many people are enjoying the extended skating hours thanks to the new lights at the rink,” said Trina Speiser.

“In the colder, winter months it’s nice to be able to stay active outside in the evening, get our kids away from their phones and video games and connect more with our neighbours and the larger community.”

The improvements were made possible through the city’s Partners-in-Parks program, an initiative intended to strengthen neighbourhoods and create community pride through partnerships.

“The community has been caring for the ice surface, boards, and benches for some time and were able to partner with the city last year to add lighting which has increased winter play time to 10 p.m.,” said Lindsay Clement, park and landscape planner with the city.

The Partners-in-Parks program has proven successful in providing positive improvements to parks and the community. Last summer, Stuart Park downtown saw the addition of a giant chess set, ping pong tables and chairs through the program in a similar partnership with the Downtown Kelowna Association.

Projects should provide volunteer opportunities for community members, engage volunteers and build leadership within the community. Applicants may apply to the city at any time throughout the year to participate.

