Skier air lifted from Cherryville

Elementary school students get a close look at emergency services in action

Cherryville students got an up close look at emergency services in action this week.

An skier had to be air lifted from the area, which saw the Air Ambulance touch down near Cherryville Elementary.

“A big shout out to RCMP, Air Ambulance and BC Ambulance,” the school tweeted Monday. “Working together to evac a skier right across the street from us.”

The condition of the skier is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, students at Cherryville have been sharpening up their own ski skills with some outdoor education that brought them out for cross country skiing Thursday.



