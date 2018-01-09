Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers, has claimed the life of a 36-year-old Alberta man.

RCMP say Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue recovered the body of of the skier who was caught in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP and Search and Rescue were notified of the fatal avalanche at about 6 pm Jan. 8, in the Lizard Mountain range east of Fernie Monday afternoon.

Searchers located and recovered the body of the victim shortly thereafter.

A release from the RCMP say so far the investigation has revealed that the avalanche was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers.

Fernie Search and Rescue technicians also removed the remaining members of the ski group out of the area to safety and have completed the recovery of the deceased.

The BC Corner Service and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

RCMP say no further information is being released.

Forecasted conditions in the region are very dangerous, according to Avalanche Canada, with natural avalanches likely and human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Previous story
Rail trail purchase finalized
Next story
Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Just Posted

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

West Kelowna man dies while snowmobiling

Sadly, despite the efforts of those performing CPR on scene, the man was deemed deceased

New show at Kelowna Art Gallery a composite of urban living

Gary Pearson’s Short Fictions features 50 works spanning a 15-year period

Bacon shooting: Further trial delays expected

The trial for the men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon could be delayed

Trial for man accused of beating teen into coma takes place in Kelowna

The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Child porn forum moderator in Penticton sentenced to five years

Penticton man Tyler Walker had a high-level of involvement in the creation of two child porn forums

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP investigate OKIB property

Few details being released into police presence

Most Read