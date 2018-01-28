The powder is piling up at Big White. -Image: Big White

Skiers, boarders delight at Big White

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen at the Kelown area resort in the last week

While drivers in the Central Okanagan are dealing some adverse conditions on highways and roads, skiers and snowboarders are celebrating the lastest dump of the white stuff in the valley.

As much 10 centimetres is expected to fall at Big White Resort today, pushing the base upwards of 225 cm.

Fourteen centimetres have fallen in the last 24 hours, while 73 cm has accumlated in the last week.

A High of -3 C is forecast for today.

