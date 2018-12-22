Pexels

Skip boxing day shopping, get free hugs in Kelowna instead

Free hugs will be given out at The Sails

A Boxing Day tradition of free hugs continues.

What started out as a way to honour a friend has grown into a way to get reconnected, according to team leader Angie Cowry.

Close friends and family members of Wayne Cobb have hugged strangers for nine years as the man who passed away tragically wanted to take part in an event like this. Cobb believed in paying the good and the love forward.

So many of us are overwhelmed with the holidays. The pressures, the presents, the spending over our limits & then add family into it.

This time of year doesn’t always bring out the best – it reminds us what was or what we lost. So if we can brighten someone else day & our own with free hugs. why not?

Its phenomenal there is always one story that touches us.

Free hugs will be given out Dec. 26 at The Sails in downtown Kelowna.


