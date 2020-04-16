Sky lantern behind Vernon grass fire

Big fines associated with use of prohibited sky lanterns

A sky lantern was behind a grass fire doused by Vernon Fire and Rescue on April 12, 2020. (City of Vernon)

A sky lantern was deemed the cause of a grass fire in a ravine near Copper Mountain Court over the Easter long weekend, the City of Vernon said.

On April 12, around 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire. Upon arrival, the 20-by-30-foot fire was quickly extinguished.

Multiple homes were within a short distance of the fire.

“The risk posed by these lanterns is obvious,” said deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad. “Once released, they fly away and can land on a balcony, roofing, field or in the forest.”

Using sky lanterns with the City of Vernon is strictly prohibited. Once lit, they can travel over two kilometres and have been the cause of large fires in both urban and wildland settings.

“The enjoyment of watching a lantern pales in comparison to the risk to the community,” he said.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents these lanterns are prohibited within the city and fines can start at $500 per lantern.

If a person is found responsible for starting a fire, they may be subject to much larger fines.

READ MORE: Vernon bike thief strikes East Hill

READ MORE: North end of Okanagan Rail Trail open

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility
Next story
B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Just Posted

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

COVID-19: Kelowna prepares to borrow up to $150 million to keep city afloat

The bylaw is set to go to Kelowna city council on Monday

Central Okanagan MP urges Liberals to resume in-person parliament sittings

Dan Albas called for the continuation of in-person sittings and regular opportunities to question the Prime Minister

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Golf courses in Shuswap hold varying views, timelines on opening to public

Club Shuswap owner torn, would like to align with municipal viewpoints

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Sky lantern behind Vernon grass fire

Big fines associated with use of prohibited sky lanterns

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Most Read