Slain Kamloops brothers found near Penticton not likely connected to recent B.C. gang wars: RCMP

Police confirm the bodies found near Naramata as Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlo Fryer, 31

B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section has confirmed the individuals found deceased near Naramata last week as brothers Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlo Fryer, 31.

The brothers were first identified by their family May 13, three days after their bodies were found by a couple walking near a remote section of the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road.

RCMP have also now deemed their deaths as homicides, but are saying there is likely no connection to the recent spate of gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Police are releasing the names of the brothers in an effort to further the ongoing investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the deaths occurred.

South Okanagan residents can expect to see major crime resources in the region for the remainder of the week as the homicide investigation continues.

“The unexpected deaths of both Erick and Carlo are being investigated by police as homicides,” said acting officer in charge Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section.

“B.C. RCMP remains committed to determining what led to Erick and Carlo’s deaths, identifying the person or persons responsible for their killing and keeping the victim’s family updated on the investigation as it continues to unfold.”

Investigators still believe the incident was an isolated, not random act. However, police have not uncovered anything to suggest the homicides are connected to the B.C. Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Investigators say they are remaining open to all possibilities in the homicide case. They are also again asking anyone with any information to come forward immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

