Slam a cheap breakfast in Kelowna for a good cause

Denny’s Kelowna has their Original Grand Slam breakfast deal in support of JoeAnna’s House

Hungry this morning? Breakfast for lunch?

For today only (April 9), Denny’s Penticton has their Original Grand Slam breakfast for $1.99. The deal, served from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., includes two scrambled eggs, two pancakes, two bacon and two sausages.

The same deal will be held at the Kelowna Denny’s on April 26 with all proceeds donated to the Kelowna General Hospital to build JoeAnna’s House.

READ ALSO: JoeAnna’s House construction breaks ground in Kelowna

