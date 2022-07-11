Slather on some sunscreen, the sun is shining on Kelowna

The UV index is very high Monday, July 11

Pop on some sunglasses and pour yourself a cold beverage, clear and sunny skies are in the forecast for Kelowna this week.

Monday July 11, will see a high of 33C and an overnight low of 16C. The UV index is ‘very high’ at 8 so be sure to wear sunscreen to avoid burning. The humidex is 35.

Tuesday through Sunday has more sunny Okanagan weather with highs around 30 and overnight lows of 15.

For up to date weather visit Environment Canada.

Enjoy the sun and remember to slip, slap, slop to avoid sun damage.

