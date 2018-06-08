Slaughterhouse closure movement reaches Okanagan

Recent march to advocate for closure of all meat slaughterhouses held in downtown Vancouver. Photo: Contributed

A worldwide movement to end the slaughter of animals for meat consumption will bring a protest march to downtown Kelowna on Saturday.

Kelowna will play host to the annual “March to Close All Slaughterhouses,” which takes place in 16 countries around the globe in 37 cities.

This will be the first march to be held in the Okanagan, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday from The Sails sculpture at the foot of Bernard Avenue, the march will wind through the downtown core over a distance of three kilometres.

It will end with a vigil at The Sails starting point.

Every year in the world, more than 70 billion land animals and more than 1,000 billion aquatic animals are killed without necessity, which translates into 164 million land animals and more than 2,74 billion aquatic animals being killed every day.

The anti-slaughterhouse movement believes animals are sentient beings, meat production involves killing the animals, their living conditions and slaughter cause them to suffer and that eating animals is not necessary to sustain life.

The movement also points to scientific data it claims has proven that diet-related illnesses—including many types of cancers, obesity, diabetes and heart disease—are directly linked to the consumption of animal products, and that animal agriculture is the leading cause of our current environmental degradation and rapid climate change.

