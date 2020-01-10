Kelowna Mazda has been just one business that’s been broken into along Enterprise Way in the last two weeks (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Slew of break-ins occur along Enterprise Way in Kelowna over last two weeks

RCMP said cars, computers have been some of the things stolen from local businesses

Multiple break-ins have occurred to businesses along Enterprise Way in the last two weeks, according to Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP said the latest break-in occurred at Kelowna Mazda along Enterprise Way just after 2:00 am on Friday, Jan. 10.

While RCMP said they arrived at the business shortly after receiving reports of the break-in, no one was found inside.

READ MORE: Naked break-in foiled in Kelowna

RCMP believe the suspect gained entry to the business by smashing a window. After they were inside the business, they stole several computers. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

RCMP said they are also investigating another slew of separate break-ins that have occurred to businesses along Leathead Road and Enterprise Way over the last two weeks.

Pare said at least one car dealership has had a vehicle stolen during the break-ins.

“The suspect or suspects allegedly smash a window to gain entry into the building; once inside they are removing electronics and/or keys to vehicles in the lot,” said Pare.

“In multiple instances, vehicles have been taken once keys were obtained.”

Pare said the break-ins occurred overnight and in the early morning hours. Pare said multiple suspects have been identified and that a police investigation remains ongoing at this time.

With the latest incidents, RCMP said they encourage business owners to install a security system on their property.

