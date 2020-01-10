Slew of break-ins occur along Enterprise Way in Kelowna over last two weeks

Multiple break-ins have occurred to businesses along Enterprise Way in the last two weeks, according to Kelowna RCMP.
RCMP said the latest break-in occurred at Kelowna Mazda along Enterprise Way just after 2:00 am on Friday, Jan. 10.
While RCMP said they arrived at the business shortly after receiving reports of the break-in, no one was found inside.
RCMP believe the suspect gained entry to the business by smashing a window. After they were inside the business, they stole several computers. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
RCMP said they are also investigating another slew of separate break-ins that have occurred to businesses along Leathead Road and Enterprise Way over the last two weeks.
Pare said at least one car dealership has had a vehicle stolen during the break-ins.
“The suspect or suspects allegedly smash a window to gain entry into the building; once inside they are removing electronics and/or keys to vehicles in the lot,” said Pare.
“In multiple instances, vehicles have been taken once keys were obtained.”
Pare said the break-ins occurred overnight and in the early morning hours. Pare said multiple suspects have been identified and that a police investigation remains ongoing at this time.
With the latest incidents, RCMP said they encourage business owners to install a security system on their property.
