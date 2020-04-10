Slightly cooler weather in Kelowna over long weekend

After a week of temperatures in the mid to high teens, things are expected to get a little chillier in Kelowna this Easter long weekend.
While Friday is still expected to hit a high of 16 C and mostly sunny, flurries and a high of just 10 C are expected on Saturday.
Sunday it looks like the sun will come back out but the temperature will remain around the 10 C mark.
Heading into next week it should warm back up, with a projected high of 20 C by next Thursday.
