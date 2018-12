There’s a 40 per cent of flurries for today and tomorrow

There’s a small chance the Central Okanagan will see a white Christmas.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries today, followed by a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday.

Tonight will see periods of snow of about 2 centimetres with wind up to 15 km/h.

Highs will reach 0 C today followed by 1 C for Sunday.

No highway alerts are in effect.

