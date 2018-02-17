Slippery roads cause accidents in Kelowna

A vehicle is down a 15-foot embankment off of Dilworth Drive

Snowy and icy roads are causing accidents in Kelowna.

On Dilworth, crews have responded to a single-vehicle rollover. The vehicle is reportedly down a 15-foot bank.

A single-vehicle accident has also occurred on Enterprise Way and Spall Road.

An accident involving a truck and a semi truck has also been reported on Hwy 97C near the Brenda Mine turnoff.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the region.

