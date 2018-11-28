Slippery sections and fog reported on Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snow is also predicted tonight on the mountain pass

Watch out for slippery sections and fog if you’re driving on the Coquihalla today.

Slushy and slippery sections, as well as compact snow, is also being reported on Highway 97C and Highway 97A, according to Drive BC.

According to the Coquihalla Mountain forecast, this morning will have clear skies on Highway 5, before clouds and a moderate level of snow tonight.

Thursday’s forecast also predicts snow for Thursday morning.

In Kelowna, there is currently a 40 per cent chance of showers today with a high of 6 C.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

