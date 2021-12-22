Snowy conditions on Highway 97 are affecting driving in the South Okanagan. This photo was taken Dec. 22 between Summerland and Penticton. (Contributed)

Slippery sections on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Motorists urged to use caution when driving

Portions of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan are slippery, creating challenges for motorists.

According to a DriveBC report from Dec. 22 at 9:40 a.m., Highway 97 from the Kaleden Junction south had snow and slippery sections. Similar conditions were observed in other parts of the region.

READ ALSO: B.C. government warns strong storms will clash with ‘Arctic air’ over the holidays

In Summerland, police had responded to a single-vehicle accident in the community, but not on the highway.

While crews have been clearing streets and highways, there are some slick patches, Summerland RCMP say.

According to the Environment Canada weather forecast, snow flurries and freezing drizzle are in the forecast for the day, with periods of snow forecast for the night of Dec. 22.

