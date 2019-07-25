Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the Province money

B.C. Wildfire Servies says there are 36 fire burning

This time last year, there were nearly triple the number of fires burning in B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there are 36 fires burning in B.C., this time in 2018 the province had 97 under control wildfires.

“In 2018, this time to date we had responded to 816 wildfires and to date this year we have had 555,” said B.C. Wildfire information officer Erika Berg.

READ MORE: Update: Small South Okanagan wildfire under control

This wildfire season has damaged 12,300 hectares, which is less than a quarter of the 56,400 hectares burned this time last year, says Berg.

She said last year’s wildfire season didn’t pick up speed until the end of July, therefore, it’s too early to tell what August conditions will be like in August.

“For southern B.C. we are seeing dryer conditions for August, but in northeastern B.C., they’re seeing more precipitation,” said Berg.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire situation deteriorates

She says the B.C. Wildfire is consistently assessing conditions and placing fire bans if necessary.

With fewer wildfires this season, Berg says the province has saved some of its wildfire budgets.

“We have seen a quieter July, which has affected costs, we have spent $76.6-million to date, that is a 35 per cent decrease from last year,” said Berg.

Out of the 36 fires burning Berg says 27 were lightning-caused and eight were human-caused fires.

