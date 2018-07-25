Small blaze reported east of Vernon

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road, approximately 60 km east of Vernon on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Remaining evacuation alerts rescinded

As with most newly reported fires, this blaze is listed at .01 hectares in size. There was no cause listed on this fire as yet.

Meanwhile, the small spot size fire that sparked on Monday near Enderby is under control.

RELATED: All evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of that blaze.

Follow me on Twitter @johnkwhite
Email me john.white@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Resident remembers 2003 firestorm after fire starts near Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna entrepreneurs share their F*ck Ups on stage

The unique panel hopes to inspire through their professional mistakes

Resident remembers 2003 firestorm after fire starts near Kelowna

Debra Roed’s home was destroyed in the 2003 wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park

$15,000 offered for arsonists caught on camera

A West Kelowna man is tired of fires in the Central Okanagan

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Remaining evacuation alerts rescinded

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Astrocolor brings techno beat to Kelowna

Victoria group to perform Center of Gravity after-concert

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

Scratch Buffalo trio coming to Kelowna

Alberta band to play Aug. 3 at Milkcrate Records in downtown Kelowna

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Most Read