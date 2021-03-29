Small bush fire on Kelowna’s Rail Trail under control

The cause of the fire is currently unknown

A small bush fire broke out Monday, March 29, 2021 in Kelowna on the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

A small bush fire broke out in Kelowna Monday evening around 5 p.m. on the Okanagan Rail Trail near Enterprise Way.

Fire crews are currently on scene and appear to have the small blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Kelowna fire crews battling a small fire in a wooded area off the Rail Trail near Enterprise Way. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/o1An3xIkyZ — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 30, 2021

READ MORE: Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter