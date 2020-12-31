A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)

Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A small cat is recovering at a BC SPCA branch in northern B.C. after being run over by a vehicle along an icy winter road.

The incident happened earlier in December, when a semi-truck driver saw what he thought was a dark spot along the road ahead – only to find out it was a tortoiseshell cat struggling to stay alive after being run over by an oncoming vehicle, BC SPCA said in a statement Thursday (Dec. 31).

“Thankfully the kind-hearted truck driver came to a halt and went out into the cold to investigate,” the animal welfare organization said.

“He was shocked to see that despite the direct hit, she was clinging to life although unable to move.”

It’s believed the female cat had been wandering and became hypothermic before collapsing in the middle of the road, where she became frozen to the pavement.

Once in the care of BC SPCA in Fort St. John, where the cat was given fluids and placed in a warming tent, she gradually became bright and alert, allowing the staff to continue their assessment of her other serious injuries which include a severely fractured knee, skin wounds and road rash. The estimated cost for ongoing care is $2,500.

The cat, which doesn’t have a name yet, is “extremely friendly and was purring and kneading the vet’s smocks as soon as she began to recover from her hypothermia,” the BC SPCA said.

“She is gentle and trusting despite her injuries. Her badly broken leg does not stop her from trying to investigate her new surroundings and seek attention from anyone who will stop to see her.”

It’s unclear when it will be up for adoption, but people can submit a possible name for the cat on the agency’s website.

The BC SPCA has made a callout for donations to help pay for the cat’s care. Roughly $15,000 has been raised as of noon Thursday.

Black Press Media has reached out for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews respond to rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna
Next story
Year in review – May 2020

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 20 to 26 for local health areas across the province Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC)
New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

Health officials identified 214 cases in the Central Okanagan from Dec. 20–26

Iron wrought fences with pointed pickets are continuing to kill deer in the Central Okanagan, according to the BC Conservation Service. (Pixabay)
Two deer euthanized after becoming impaled, stuck on Kelowna fences

Conservation Service urges those with wrought iron fences to modify them, and make them safer

Hundreds gathered in Stuart Park for a Black Lives Matter rally on June 5. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Year in review – June 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of June

An old RV dumped at James Lake, leaking fluid into the lake 2water. (Contributed)
Year in review – May 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of May

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Out of precaution, Pint and Pie was evacuated New Year's Eve due to a small grease fire at the 32nd Street restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Pine and Pie patrons evacuated New Year’s Eve

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A Volvo crashed into the far side of the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The vehicle was seen travelling fast up Fifth Avenue followed by a police vehicle prior to the crash. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Vehicle crashes at intersection in Salmon Arm, police search car

Crash occurred about 1 p.m., vehicle seen travelling fast prior to crash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Creekside Landing in Vernon. (Kaigo photo)
Fourth North Okanagan care home exposed to COVID-19

Two staff members reportedly tested positive, Interior Health investigating

Most Read