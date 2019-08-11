Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Did you feel the rumble?
A small 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the South Okanagan 18 kilometres from Oliver at 9:44 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
And that, my friends, was a small earthquake in the south Okanagan or Similkameen. pic.twitter.com/fSQU4XBH4h
— Chris Mathieson (@cogno) August 11, 2019
The earthquake had a depth of 5.9 kilometres.
Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls reported their houses shaking.
“My whole house was rumbling,” said Western News editor Kristi Patton who lives in Okanagan Falls.
