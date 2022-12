The fire started just after 11 a.m.

A small fire was quickly put out at the John Howard Society Building in Kelowna on Friday, Dec. 16. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

A small fire started but has been quickly put out at the John Howard Society building on Commerce Road.

Just after 11 a.m., the fire department received calls about a fire inside the building.

The fire was quickly put out and a smoldering blanket was seen being taken out.

Two ambulances were also on scene as well as the police. Paramedics treated one person on scene.

