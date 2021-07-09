Two small fires outside Princeton area recreational communities burning Friday night, July 9. Image BC Wildfire

Small fires burn outside Tulameen and Missezula Lake near Princeton

Wildfire service reporting both blazes as .01 hectares

Two wildfires sparked Friday in proximity to recreational communities surrounding Princeton.

Shortly after 6 p.m. a fire, .01 hectares large (100 square metres), was reported by BC Wildfire near Missezula Lake.

Earlier in the day a fire at Mount Jackson, close to Tulameen, was being actioned by BC Wildfire crews from the air. That fire is also recorded as being .01 hectares.

The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.

Related: Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

Related: ‘High hazard’: Dry conditions, lack of rain spikes Okanagan-Shuswap wildfire risk

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crash stalls Okanagan Connector traffic
Next story
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Just Posted

(Contributed/DriveBC)
Crash stalls Okanagan Connector traffic

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. (Interior Health photo)
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)
Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park