Small grass fire extinguished in West Kelowna

According to firefighters, the fire was sparked by campers in the area

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) extinguished a small grass fire behind Angus Drive in West Kelowna on Monday (Oct. 11).

According to firefighters, the fire was sparked by campers in the area. However, the flames did not pose a threat to nearby structures.

“Even with the onset with cooler weather, conditions remain dry,” said WKFR. “West Kelowna Fire Rescue urges caution with campfires and outdoor burning.”

