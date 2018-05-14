Small grass fire sparks in Westbank

West Kelowna Fire Rescue rushed to put out a small grass fire in Westbank Monday afternoon

West Kelowna Fire Rescue quickly doused a small grass fire Monday afternoon in Westbank.

Within minutes fire crews had put out the smouldering blaze on the 3300 block of Wolfe Road in Westbank.

This is just beginning of what could be a period of extra-hot days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa West said Monday morning that temperature records across the Okanagan are set to be toppled due to a strong ridge of high pressure that’s sitting over western North America.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.

