IMAGE: DAVID OGILVIE

Small grass fire sparks in Westbank

West Kelowna Fire Rescue rushed to put out a small grass fire in Westbank Monday afternoon

West Kelowna Fire Rescue quickly doused a small grass fire Monday afternoon in Westbank.

Within minutes fire crews had put out the smouldering blaze on the 3300 block of Wolfe Road in Westbank.

This is just beginning of what could be a period of extra-hot days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa West said Monday morning that temperature records across the Okanagan are set to be toppled due to a strong ridge of high pressure that’s sitting over western North America.

Related: Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

IMAGE: DAVID OGILVIE

Previous story
No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat
Next story
West Kelowna restaurant plagued by vandals reopens downtown

Just Posted

Small grass fire sparks in Westbank

West Kelowna Fire Rescue rushed to put out a small grass fire in Westbank Monday afternoon

Green Party agent says no rules broken in 2015 deal with Liberals

Despite “longstanding” Elections Canada provision, Dan Ryder remains defiant

Updated: Motorhome T-bones SUV on Springfield

A two-vehicle crash has backed up traffic along Springfield Road in Kelowna

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Canines crowned for saving owner’s life, between Kelowna and Vernon

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

OC Coyotes lay claim to first CCBC title

Coyotes win their first league championship since joining the CCBC 10 seasons ago

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Most Read