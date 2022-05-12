Peachland council also approved the 2022 Financial Plan. (File photo)

Peachland council also approved the 2022 Financial Plan. (File photo)

Small hike in Peachland property taxes

2022 financial plan includes water plant upgrades, pedestrian safety improvements on Princeton Ave.

Peachland residents will only be hit just a little more in the wallet for property taxes this year.

Council approved a 2.27 per cent increase on May 12, resulting in approximately $32.75 extra in municipal taxes for 2022 based on an average assessed property value of $867,757.

That’s despite a 10.36 per cent increase in police services resulting from the new RCMP collective agreement and a 14.74 per cent increase for transit. Household assessments increased by an average of 39 per cent in Peachland.

District priority projects for the year include $2.5 million for water treatment plant upgrades, $400,000 for pedestrian safety improvements on Princeton Avenue, and $150,000 for pre-construction drawings for a new fire hall.

Tax increases from other authorities, including Regional District Central Okanagan, Okanagan Regional Library and school taxes amount to 6.36 per cent for the average houseshold.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
