Small hike in Peachland property taxes

Peachland residents will only be hit just a little more in the wallet for property taxes this year.
Council approved a 2.27 per cent increase on May 12, resulting in approximately $32.75 extra in municipal taxes for 2022 based on an average assessed property value of $867,757.
That’s despite a 10.36 per cent increase in police services resulting from the new RCMP collective agreement and a 14.74 per cent increase for transit. Household assessments increased by an average of 39 per cent in Peachland.
District priority projects for the year include $2.5 million for water treatment plant upgrades, $400,000 for pedestrian safety improvements on Princeton Avenue, and $150,000 for pre-construction drawings for a new fire hall.
Tax increases from other authorities, including Regional District Central Okanagan, Okanagan Regional Library and school taxes amount to 6.36 per cent for the average houseshold.
