Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

Thousands are still without power after a devastating storm ravaged B.C.’s south coast.
The storm destroyed a pier in White Rock and killed a woman on Vancouver Island as it wreaked havoc across the region.
As of Sunday morning, nearly 42,000 customers remained without power on Vancouver Island and 3,600 were still in the dark in the Lower Mainland.
Over on the Gulf Islands, the situation was even worse.
Christine Tam tweeted out photos from the windstorm on Pender Island.
“No power, gas station sold out, limited groceries and ferries off island cancelled,” she wrote on Saturday evening, tagging BC Hydro, Premier John Horgan and multiple news outlets in a plea for help.
Photos from the storm on Pender Island. No power, gas station sold out, limited groceries and ferries off island cancelled. Help @bchydro @simonplittle @CTVVancouver @CBCVancouver @GlobalBC @jjhorgan @bcferries pic.twitter.com/FhecKoYDUv
— Christine Tam (@christinetam) December 23, 2018
Thank you to emergency crews who continue to work around the clock to restore power and keep British Columbians safe following yesterday's #BCStorm. Stay safe, everyone.
— John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 21, 2018
BC Hydro said that parts of the region, including Lake Cowichan, Shawnigan Valley and Gabriola Island would remain without power till Monday. The utility said Pender Island, Parksville and Duncan would have “pockets of outages till Monday.