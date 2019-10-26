Small Kelowna basement fire quickly extinguished Friday night

No injuries reported in the blaze reported around 9:45 p.m. Friday night

There were no injuries in a small basement fire in Kelowna Friday night.

Kelowna Fire Department responded to the reported blaze at around 9:45 p.m. at the 800 block of Tataryn Road, just south of Highway 33.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

KFD responded with three engines and 15 fire personnel to the fire and the blaze was quickly put out.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated (Saturday),” said KFD platoon captain Dennis Miller.

