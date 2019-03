City crews estimate Okanagan Bench Row Road will reopen at about 2:30 a.m.

A small landslide has forced the temporary closure of Okanagan Bench Row Road.

“City crews are on site and are currently removing the debris,” the City said in a release. “We estimate the road will reopen in the next four hours.”

Read more: Landslide forces evacuation of Philippine village

Read more: Slide obstructs traffic

Traffic is urged not to bypass closures as the road is blocked.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.