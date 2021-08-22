Small planned ignitions may occur today to fight Mount Law fire in West Kelowna

Planned ignitions aim to burn of existing fuel to try and contain the fire

Small, planned, hand ignitions may occur today (Aug. 22) to burn small pockets of fuel between guards and the Mount Law fire around the north, east and west flanks.

Planned ignitions are used to remove a section of bush and the guard to remove existing fuel. These ignitions are used to limit fire growth and are a good way to contain the fire when conditions are right, said fire information officer Luke Robinson.

The fire is still uncontained in some areas and crews are working to contain the fire during this period of mild weather, which is forecast to last the week. The fire will continue to be highly visible throughout the day and overnight.

“We continue to ask that motorists do not stop on the highway to take photos or slow down to take photos as this poses a traffic hazard,” wrote BC Wildfire Service in its latest update.

The incident management team is continually reviewing evacuation orders and alerts and will communicate with partners and local districts with any recommendations. Eighty-two firefighters, 25 heavy equipment, five helicopters and 34 support staff will be working to contain the fire.

The Mount Law fire was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 15 and has since grown to approximately 800 ha. The fire is classified as Out of Control and is suspected to be human-caused.

